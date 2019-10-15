Peiskos Is All About Pretty Ambience & Good Food!

Peiskos, this word is from Norwegian. Meaning of this word is, feeling one gets when sitting in front of a crackling fireplace and at the same time enjoying the warmth Peiskos is located in west marredpally, Secunderabad. * Ambiance: It gives us an ambient mood, a certain sort of peaceful and contented calm. They have a transparent glass cover area, which gives us more positive vibes! We can enjoy our food, along with watching the People passing by the road. Trees on the main building roadside, are visible from that transparent glass which gives us positive vibes. It can accommodate approximately 50member. As summer is not letting us live on hot drinks. I went here for their new summer menu. °Cranberry cold brew It is made with cranberry juice and coffee. °Irish cold brew If you are a coffee lover, then this is must try °peach iced tea and apple iced tea. Being a tea lover, I even need tea in summer, so people like me, will love apple iced tea, peach iced tea was bitter. °shamrock shake This is the best one here, do visit this place, maybe just for this shake. This is made with vanilla ice cream and mint. °cafe frappé: Being a tea lover, I liked this frappe. It was so tasty. °Angry Eminem: This gives a spicy flavor, but I loved this one. °Rose mocktail: I felt this one like a refreshing drink. ° veg half and half pizza. It was a half and half pizza! One side with baby corn and another side all Veggies. Pizza lovers, mark this place and visit °cheese jalapeno sandwich: I felt this as a bit spicy, the sandwich is served with sauce and french fries. French fries are at the next level. °Hot tea Kashmiri lavender, I loved the colour of tea than tea Sea buckthorn: it was good Detox tea: I loved this one Desserts are a must Affogato: cold with ice-cream.