Pochampalli To Paithani: This Online Store Picks Handloom Pieces Straight From The Weavers

Started by three NIT Warangal graduates, Pickmycloth lets you pick a piece of clothing or accessory of your choice, ranging from Banaras dupattas, ikat lehengas and cotton sarees to leather laptop bags, and wallets and get it delivered to your doorstep, anywhere in the world. Skip all the middlemen and overpriced rates, and nail the look you're going for, without burning a hole in your pocket. You can either download their app or browse their website and find a myriad of colours in their collection. We're talking about bright yellow, deep blue, lemon green on the ikat lehengas & dupattas, Paithani sarees, and more sober shades of pink, blue, black and red on the cotton sarees. The Banaras dupattas come with animal motifs, floral prints, and geometric patterns in gold that we're totally digging.

The leather goods are all handmade in Dharavi where they are sourced from. We found leather travel bags, bag packs, laptop bags, and wallets that are super classy and in colours like tan, black, and brown. The price range starts at INR 1,800 for a cotton saree and can go upto INR 5 lakhs for a customised fancy saree.