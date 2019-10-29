This Cafe In Madhapur Is Hosting Open Mics Every Wednesday

Brew laughter and coffee every Wednesday at Portafilter Coffee House. This coffee house in Madhapur is known for its whacko ambience and of course, coffee. On Wednesdays though, they're spicing things up. If you're an upcoming comedian from Hyderabad, you've got to check out these open mics as they allow you to experience what it takes to do a stand-up. Particularly for a diverse crowd.

While new comedians get three minutes of stage time, experienced ones get five minutes. So, write that funny sketch and get here (8pm onwards). It's time to brew some laughter over coffee. Ugh, we should stop sounding repetitive.