With Amazing Spread Of Dishes To Killer Desserts, This Restaurant Surely Never Disappoints!

"Food is the ingredient that binds us together." This couldn't be truer, and we found that out in Spice Garden, who's an absolutely delicious variety of dishes made us a happy bunch! From starters to desserts, this place had an amazing spread of dishes, and each one tasted better than the previous one! We especially loved the Dahi Vade (Dahi Bhalle), which were really soft! This being a completely vegetarian restaurant, it has a great variety to serve! Do drop by sometime and try their buffet! Thsi