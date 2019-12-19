Homestay Fanatics, These Cottages In Banjara Hills Will Make You Leap Out Of Joy

Quiet Room In The Garden is a perfect homestay for those of you who love staying in picturesque cottages with a garden. These cottages are perfect for sleepovers too! Surrounded by well-manicured gardens, this property in Banjara Hills has to be your go-to if you are planning a sleepover with your squad. The first thing that'll catch your attention is the pretty seating area in the garden right outside your cottage. We are already imagining an evening coffee sesh with our gang here.

Step in and you'll notice how the entire room is done up in the hues of blues and whites. The property has four cottages, and all of them share a similar set-up. With a queen-size bed, a tiny study table, an LCD TV, plenty of storage, comfort is top-notch. The rooms are cosy and have lots of rocks and boulders around them. You wouldn't want to step in during the sunset hour because of all the view you're going to score. Since there's a lot of natural light, you can settle in with a book during the day. It's a pleasant stay and we really cannot ask for anything more. Oh, wait! There is a swimming pool too but do note that you've got to seek permission before you take a plunge.