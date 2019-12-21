Hyderabad Folks, We're back with our #InsideronlyEvent this saturday at Aazebo on 21st December 2019 1pm onwards. With a menu curated especially for our insiders. This time It's all about scrumptious grilled food. From Lebanese Grilled Fish, Grilled Basa Fish Fry To Aazebo Special Faham Chicken. So, what are you waiting for? Register right away!
Register For This #InsiderOnlyEvent @Aazebo
What's Happening?
Make a note
Please note, this is an Insider Exclusive event. The more you post on LBB, the better your chances of gaining access to all our Insider events. If you aren't an Insider yet, here's how to be one>> http://bit.ly/2SEd2UP
*you need to be a Tastemaker or more to be a part of this event.
Price
Entry is absolutely FREE
