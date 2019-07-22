Sabroso Food Truck Café: Food trucks are my thing! This version with outdoor seating, lawn mats is perfect for a rainy day. Start with Peri Peri chicken wings with spicy mayo which hit off on the right note. The grilled chicken burger is gourmet stuff. Moreover, Herb rice with Peri-Peri basil chicken is their best seller. Fries were cooked to perfection.
Sabroso Food Truck For Amazing Gourmet Burgers & Peri Peri Appetisers
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They could accommodate more tables once they expand.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
Comments (0)