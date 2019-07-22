Sabroso Food Truck For Amazing Gourmet Burgers & Peri Peri Appetisers

img-gallery-featured
Food Trucks

Sabroso Food Truck Cafe

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
5.0

Opp. To Mexican Grill House, Road 45, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Sabroso Food Truck Café: Food trucks are my thing! This version with outdoor seating, lawn mats is perfect for a rainy day. Start with Peri Peri chicken wings with spicy mayo which hit off on the right note. The grilled chicken burger is gourmet stuff. Moreover, Herb rice with Peri-Peri basil chicken is their best seller. Fries were cooked to perfection.

What Could Be Better?

They could accommodate more tables once they expand.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

Food Trucks

Sabroso Food Truck Cafe

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
5.0

Opp. To Mexican Grill House, Road 45, Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default