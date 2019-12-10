After all the New Year festivities, it's time for Sankranthi. Which means shopping for ethnic outfits. To make your job (of scouting for the right outfits) easier, we've curated you a list of outfits for Sankranthi.
Ladies, Bookmark These Outfits For Your Sankranthi Shopping
Maroon Cotton Printed Anarkali Dress
This bright maroon anarkali dress has festivity written all over it. You can pair this with a golden dupatta and jhumkas — your outfit is all ready.
- Upwards: ₹ 199
Tassel Border Brown Polka Pink Cotton Saree
Love wearing sarees? This polka-dotted saree from Suta is a beauty! It comes with tassels for borders and you can surely style this in several ways.
- Upwards: ₹ 2400
Fina Aaminah Set
If you're looking for something Bohemian and super quirky, this Fina Aaminah Set from Vajor is your hero! This white anarkali comes with white pants and a colour block dupatta.
- Upwards: ₹ 2100
Indigo A-Line Kurta
We've been digging handlooms and cotton kurtas, and this Indigo A-Line Kurta from Gray & Green is yet another favourite. It's breezy and you can pair them with any pants and you're good to go.
- Upwards: ₹ 1599
Kerala Kasavu Cotton A-line Kurta
Off-whites and whites are classics and this Kerala Kasavu Cotton A-line Kurta is surely worth buying. We recommend pairing this with beautiful juttis and chaandbalis.
- Upwards: ₹ 699
Purple Solid A-Line Semi Sheer Midi Dress
If you're looking for ethnic dresses, check out this purple dress from House Of Pataudi. One look at the colour, and we're sold. Pair it with golden-coloured juttis to steal the show.
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
