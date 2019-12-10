Ladies, Bookmark These Outfits For Your Sankranthi Shopping

img-gallery-featured

After all the New Year festivities, it's time for Sankranthi. Which means shopping for ethnic outfits. To make your job (of scouting for the right outfits) easier, we've curated you a list of outfits for Sankranthi. 

Maroon Cotton Printed Anarkali Dress

This bright maroon anarkali dress has festivity written all over it. You can pair this with a golden dupatta and jhumkas — your outfit is all ready. 

Online Shopping Sites

Tjori

Tassel Border Brown Polka Pink Cotton Saree

Love wearing sarees? This polka-dotted saree from Suta is a beauty! It comes with tassels for borders and you can surely style this in several ways. 

Clothing Stores

Suta

Fina Aaminah Set

If you're looking for something Bohemian and super quirky, this Fina Aaminah Set from Vajor is your hero! This white anarkali comes with white pants and a colour block dupatta. 

Online Shopping Sites

Vajor

Indigo A-Line Kurta

We've been digging handlooms and cotton kurtas, and this Indigo A-Line Kurta from Gray & Green is yet another favourite. It's breezy and you can pair them with any pants and you're good to go. 

Clothing Stores

Gray & Green

  • Upwards: ₹ 1599

Kerala Kasavu Cotton A-line Kurta

Off-whites and whites are classics and this Kerala Kasavu Cotton A-line Kurta is surely worth buying. We recommend pairing this with beautiful juttis and chaandbalis

Clothing Stores

AJIO.com

  • Upwards: ₹ 699

Purple Solid A-Line Semi Sheer Midi Dress

If you're looking for ethnic dresses, check out this purple dress from House Of Pataudi. One look at the colour, and we're sold. Pair it with golden-coloured juttis to steal the show.

Clothing Stores

House Of Pataudi

  • Upwards: ₹ 3000