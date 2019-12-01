December really is the most amazing time of the year, but you know what’s not so amazing? Sitting in traffic, hunting for a parking spot at the mall, waiting in the queue, and overspending on gifts. But not this year. No lines, no long receipts; none of that. All you have to do is sit back, relax and start scrolling because this list of best Secret Santa gifts has everything for your loved ones that you can buy online.
These Gifts Will Make You The Best Secret Santa In Town
Propshop24
The quirky brand, which was established in December 2012 by Amtosh Singh and Utsav Vohra, has a wide range of products for home, gadgets, fashion, party and lots more. Also, Christmas is the winter season festive. It is the most beautiful season but it is no fun for your skin. Chills of winter brings lots of skin issues like chapping, itchiness, dryness. So why not show some care, in quirky style, to your closed ones?
- Upwards: ₹ 200
The Souled Store
If you are yearning for something quirky then this is the place for you. Started in June 2013, The Souled Store is an online brand selling quirky pop culture merchandise. They are the official merchandisers for big-budget movies, TV Shows, among others. Here, you can get a personalised yet official Hogwarts acceptance letter exactly like the one Harry gets but with your name on it. Apart from these you can get cool t-shirts, journals, bags and so much more.
- Upwards: ₹ 299
Oye Happy
If your goal this Christmas is to get out-of-the-ordinary gifts, Oye Happy sorts them all into one website. The site sorts products into various categories, such as for him, for her, for partners, to make finding the perfect gift easy. Also, this Hyderabad-based online gifting company provides unique products and services like renting a hoarding to wish your loved one on his/her birthday, a message on the screen during a movie interval, etc. Their USP is that they conceptualise and create the gifts in-house.
- Upwards: ₹ 340
Ferns N Petals
What's Christmas without some flowers and cakes, right? Ferns N Petals is all about that. They stock flowers like tulips, lillies, exotic flowers and more. If you want to send flowers abroad to places like the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, they let you do that as well. Their cakes vary in flavours. From cake in a jar to cupcakes, from designer cakes to photo ones, you will get a wide variety to opt from. And hey, they also have multi-city-outlets.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
The Wishing Chair
One of the best things you can gift is a plant with a cute planter. It is thoughtful and surely has a personal touch to it. If you agree, then check The Wishing Chair for their adorable planters and vases. Not just that, you can get items for home decor, some stationery items and what grabs the attention is the section dedicated for gifts that includes a guide for you on how you can go about it. What else cay
- Upwards: ₹ 280
