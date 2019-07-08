Set Right Your Weekend With Pals At This Vibrant Cafe And Bar!

Presently with cafes and bars growing tremendously in the city. It has become really difficult for people to choose one, but Juri cafe and bar is one such spot which has a peculiar bliss. This cafe in the bylanes of Jubilee Hills which gives you an unmatched and satisfying experience! I’ve been to this place with a group of foodie friends. This place is a beautiful all day cafe and eventually turns into a night club by night. The vibe at this place is very delightful with a live band and amazing disco lights. They have both indoor and outdoor seating. The multiple seating areas include high bar tables, comfy sofas and cushiony comfortable seating. With its well-stocked bar and on point decor this place gives a positive vibe and sets this place different from the other ones. The menu offers a wide range of North Indian, continental and Italian cuisine. This staff here are friendly and courteous. The service was a bit slow but that’s acceptable as the place was packed at that time. Food: We started off with the mocktails. We had pink lemonade, country lemonade, virgin mojito and too much berry. All of them were presented is an appealing way and were refreshing enough. Starters: Paneer Tikka: This was a delicious one with amazing presentation and a pack of flavour which will leave your taste buds satisfied. Malai Murg tikka and Badami Murg tikka were the other two non-veg starters we had, the chicken was tender, soft and juicy. The chicken was perfect and left us speechless with its mind-blowing taste. Veg quesadillas: The crispy tortillas with stuffed juicy veggies were delicious and tasteful. Cheese balls: I must say that this is a must try dish at this place. The salsa sauce served with this dish was a perfect sauce till date. Main course: Fresh farm pizza : This amazing pizza with a good amount of veggies, overloaded cheese and the thin crispy crust was a perfect one. Roti me boti: This is one of the Must try dish here. This boti has good taste and aroma which doesn’t make you feel like your eating boti. The other chicken and fish dishes we have had here were also delicious. Deserts: Rasmalai cheesecake and shahi tukda were delicious and creamy rich Rabri was a royal treat to our taste buds. Chocolate mud pie with the vanilla scoop : Chocolate lovers forever dream and this one is the best dessert here. Do visit this amazing place and do your weekends right!