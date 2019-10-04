Great News! Shyamal & Bhumika Have Finally Arrived In Hyderabad

Inspired by the rich Indian heritage and culture that mesmerises designers from all over the world, think of Shyamal & Bhumika for your dream wedding couture. Crafting charming collections since 2003, this designer duo is one of India's leading fashion houses. From lehengas that scream poise to traditional bridal attire that will make heads turn, their unmatchable style is an intricate mix of culture and modern aesthetics. Shades of reds, pinks, blues, yellows, and pastel colours deck most of their collections and pop goes our heart.

Have a wedding coming up? Look like a million bucks or like an Indian princess in one of their bespoke pieces. Men, we've not forgotten about you, and they certainly didn't. Wrap yourself in royalty and panache in one of their collections that will take you back to the princely era. We've spotted celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhat, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and many others rock their designs on the ramp, so you know these are investment pieces. FYI, you can check out their outfits yourself in their store in Banjara Hills and get bedazzled.

