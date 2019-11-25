Who does not love street food? And samosa is that one thing that every Indian has a crush on. So work up an appetite, and head to Sri Sai Swagruha Foods in ECIL. This is not just any samosa wala. This shop has been here for quite a long time and the samosas served here are satisfying. It's crunchier and tastier. They serve three variants of samosa - aalu, corn and onion. It is a bit oily (heads up) but is fried to perfection. And if you are not in the mood for stuffing a bomb of a samosa, this is the place for you. They make mini versions of samosas that will cost you INR 20 for 3. Apart from these, they also make jalebis and bajjis. Bonus, they have a store just opposite to it that serves Irani chai. Now, what are you waiting for? Look, the world of food is waiting for you. Devour more and talk less. Enjoy!
Samosa Trail: Get Your Craving & Appetite Up At This Place In ECIL
First, the name is written in Telugu (see pics) and that can be a problem if you don't know the language. But Google will help you out! Second, they don't serve chutney. So, if you are a die-hard fan of chutneys, the experience might feel incomplete.
Under ₹100
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
