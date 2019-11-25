Samosa Trail: Get Your Craving & Appetite Up At This Place In ECIL

Who does not love street food? And samosa is that one thing that every Indian has a crush on. So work up an appetite, and head to Sri Sai Swagruha Foods in ECIL. This is not just any samosa wala. This shop has been here for quite a long time and the samosas served here are satisfying. It's crunchier and tastier. They serve three variants of samosa - aalu, corn and onion. It is a bit oily (heads up) but is fried to perfection. And if you are not in the mood for stuffing a bomb of a samosa, this is the place for you. They make mini versions of samosas that will cost you INR 20 for 3. Apart from these, they also make jalebis and bajjis. Bonus, they have a store just opposite to it that serves Irani chai. Now, what are you waiting for? Look, the world of food is waiting for you. Devour more and talk less. Enjoy!