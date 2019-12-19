This Quaint Homestay With A Lovely Garden Is A Perfect Staycation Spot

SRR Jubilee in Sri Nagar Colony offers a perfect crash pad for those of you who prefer staying in a central location. This home with a charming swiss chalet style decor is the place you need to head to, for a fun getaway in the city (or if your friends are visiting Hyderabad). It has four separate bedrooms, which means large groups can hit it up too. The more, the merrier, right? But that's not it. The best part is that it comes with a beautiful garden where you can sit back and relax while sipping on coffee or with a book. Sounds ideal, right?

This homestay also features a fully-equipped kitchen but if a holiday means no cooking, you can also order in breakfast from their a-la-carte and continental breakfast menu. For those of you who cannot stay without your phone, the free WiFi comes as an added advantage. They also offer bicycle and car rental services if you are looking to head outside and if you’re a non-local, the commute to RGIA is not going to be a hassle since guests can opt for a paid airport shuttle service. With all of this taken care of, you can sit back and relax before getting back to the grind.