Craving Yum Desserts? This Outlet Here Is A Saviour!

The Chocolate Room is a really pretty outlet for some amazing desserts and yum quick bites. The service is also good and the place is tiny but really pretty! The food ordered was, -Chocolate bomb: Bulls eye just got prettier with all the fancy chocolate bomb -Nutella waffle: Recommended, this tasted great but the ice cream quality was such a downgrade to the waffle, pair this Nutella waffle with a better scoop of ice cream and there you have an absolute stunner -TCR chicken: It was pretty decent. Less quantity -Chicken nacho Nacho's bellgrande: Nachos topped with chicken, beans, jalapenos, and a good salsa dip and towered with cheese ( prolly Alfredo sauce )