Happy Feet! This Jutti Store In Kondapur Is Sourcing All Its Footwear From Jaipur

Ladies, let's be honest — we can never have enough juttis. And the more bling, the better. There is this new jutti store in The Bazaar of Sarath City Capital Mall, and they're sourcing a wide variety of juttis and Kolhapuris from Jaipur. They've got the traditional handpainted juttis that we picked at INR 250, and we're loving all the ones with sequins, tassels, and embroidery. How would you like a pair of mirror work footwear? Yup, we've read your mind. In Kolhapuris, they've got pairs with pom poms, tie-ups, plain straps in bold colours like navy blue, bright yellow. Of course, you can always pick those pairs with golden or silver coloured straps, but we're saying there's more. They've got aisles and aisles of these that you can grab at bargain prices. So, the next time you're looking for juttis, you know where to go.