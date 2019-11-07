With another year coming to end at the speed of light, we're reflecting on all the awesome things Hyderabad has to offer. New things will keep coming up, there will be plenty of new experiences, and of course, we will give you all the juice about it. But until then, don't sign off 2019 without giving these things a try.
Bucket List 2019: Don't Bid Adieu To This Year Without Doing These Fun Things
With another year coming to end at the speed of light, we're reflecting on all the awesome things Hyderabad has to offer. New things will keep coming up, there will be plenty of new experiences, and of course, we will give you all the juice about it. But until then, don't sign off 2019 without giving these things a try.
Take A Bite Of Old City's Famous Jalebi
Kayak Your Heart Out At Vikarabad
Adventure lovers, you don't have to travel too long to quench your thirst for kayaking. The Kotapally Reservoir in Vikarabad arranges plenty of water activities and you can head out there for your share of a kayak. Raft in the lake all you like and explore the surroundings when you're done. Several food stalls are set up around the lake and you can indulge in some roasted corn after a strenuous water activity. But you can also picnic at the lake by carrying your own snacks and eatables.
Have A Scenic Meal At Jewel Of Nizam
Overlooking green gardens stands a tall white structure that houses the Jewel of Nizam, a restaurant that sounds (and looks) like something straight out of a fairytale. Jewel of Nizam — The Minar — is a fine dining restaurant located in Golkonda Resort, Gandipet. Get a slice of authentic Nizami delicacies like Anokhi Kheer, Barkas Patthar Gosht, Kacchi Dum Biryani. Their wine collection includes Redvale, Torres Vina Sol, Riff Rosso Merlot Cabernet, and of course, Sula. It calls for a perfect dinner date, y'all.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Go Horse Riding At HPRC
Want to take your horse to the old-time road? Not literally, but there is a place in Hyderabad where you can go horse riding with no worries. Hyderabad Polo Riding Club in Gandipet is a part of Hyderabad's equestrian heritage where you can befriend some horses. When we say befriend, we mean go horseback riding. You can unwind on a weekend here and enjoy their recreational facilities that range from a gym to a bistro with a carefully curated Indo-continental cuisine, and tennis court, basketball court, futsal. Psst, you can take small laps on a horsey too.
Have A Meal With Your Pet
Whether you just want to hang out with your pets or are looking for a daycare centre which takes care of your fur-balls, you totally should check out The Pet Cafe, in Banjara Hills. With quirky lights, humorous animal posters, vibrant painting against soft colours on walls, it has nailed the homely vibe. So, your doggo and kitties can feel at home away from home, as well as indulge in some drool worthy treats here. Their menu for pets includes fish rice, sausages, chicken and peanut butter pupcakes, pet-friendly ice cream, and a special Super Bowl, whereas humans can munch on continental food.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Watch A Movie At AMB Cinemas
Tucked inside Sarath City Capital Mall, AMB Cinemas is one of the biggest movie theatres (or superplex, as it calls itself) in Kondapur. This superplex is making movie watching super convenient with features like valet parking, lounge, on-seat service at the press of a button, it can accommodate 1,638 members. In fact, one of the screens only has recliners, and if you love your recliner seats dearly, you know what to do.
Comments (0)