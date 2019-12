Bucket List 2019: Don't Bid Adieu To This Year Without Doing These Fun Things

Popularly known as the High Court Jalebi , this stall — Jai Maajisa — is quietly tucked away on the High Court Road. But what’s in a name! Make your way through the crowd (foodies who are waiting for their plate) and dig into their samosa and kachori. Accompanied by two kinds of chutney —green chili chutney and a red (sweet and tangy) one, the stuffing is filling, and it's not oily and greasy. Their jalebis are one of the best in the city, and we can assure you, you've tasted nothing quite like it. While you're at it, you can pack some for later and go around Charminar and Laad Bazar.