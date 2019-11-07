Bucket List 2019: Don't Bid Adieu To This Year Without Doing These Fun Things

Adventure lovers, you don't have to travel too long to quench your thirst for kayaking. The Kotapally Reservoir in Vikarabad arranges plenty of water activities and you can head out there for your share of a kayak. Raft in the lake all you like and explore the surroundings when you're done. Several food stalls are set up around the lake and you can indulge in some roasted corn after a strenuous water activity. But you can also picnic at the lake by carrying your own snacks and eatables.

