From Amazing Waffles To Yum Coffee, This Outlet Has It All!

We visited this place called Waffee &co for some meet-up. This place is shared along with a thick shake factory and grab on meal. As it is a shared place has some less space and can accommodate only 10-15 people at once. This place is like a small counter which is in the middle of the store. Coming to the food which is the main part of our visit. This place is a crazy combination of waffles and coffees. So this place is named as Waffee and co. We have tried the Coffee mocha, Irish coffee and cold coffees in the coffees among which the cold coffee was very liked by us. Coming to the waffles table, we tried many varieties like Caramel waffle, Freaky Ferrero, Nutella spread, Blueberry cheese waffle. We also had the seasonal favourite litchi waffle and ended with the amazing brownie blast.