It's almost December, and 2020 is on its way to knock on our doors. Before we say hello to the new decade, ring up your pals and check out these bars that the city loves (if you haven't already).
Head Out To These Bars For A Killer Party Before The Year Ends
The Bar Project
Tucked away in Country Club in Begumpet, The Bar Project reminds you of those charming cafes in Pondicherry. With an outdoor seating right under the trees and elements like an outdoor bar, pool-view, and countryside French windows, it surely scores high on ambience. The menu is largely Indian and you'll spot familiar dishes like Corn Ke Chote Samose, Chicken Pakoda, Kheema Pav, Tawa Pulao, Chicken Ghee Roast..and you get the drift! Plus, they've got meal combos too.
Hay Bar
Say hey to Hay — a bar in Begumpet that calls itself a friendly neighbourhood bar. Making way for plenty of conversations, you've got to go here with your squad for a whoopee group party. Spot a large bar counter as you step in and take in your surroundings — the entire place is done up in the hues of pink and purple. It has an 80s vibe going on which makes it very Instagram-worthy. Go here to try Toxic Thandai, which is basically coffee-infused vodka with Baileys and thandai, DIY cocktails.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Log Sabha
Holy moly is what we have to say about the graffiti at Log Sabha where politicians are getting comfortably unparliamentary (Erm!) and getting caught on Breaking News. With quirky captions like #UlluBanayega and #SabKiPhategi, trippy fairy lights, and a caravan bus, we found ample corners to Instagram. Eat their Singapore Seek Kebabs, Schezwan Noodles, churros. and grab those beers and cocktails to unwind amidst this bizarro vibe. It's worth it.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Revolt
Revolt Bar and Kitchen is a hip bar with arresting interiors and affordable tasty food. The ambience is a good kind of sombre with legends like Michael Jackson and Charlie Chaplin adorning the walls and doodles of cityscapes, silhouettes of people dancing, and neon lights too. Their menu is an amalgamation of Chinese, North Indian, Continental and finger food. Their menu is vast, so you have a lot of options from kebabs to biryani and Thai curries. All of this is at really affordable prices (everything on the food menu is under INR 400).
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
By The Bottle
Cocktail lovers, it cannot get better than this. By The Bottle has awesome Happy Hours called The 79 Menu where you can grab a beer, whiskey, vodka, rum, gin, six types of cocktails and also mocktails at INR 79 each. It starts at noon and closes at 6pm, but we recommend getting here by 4pm or just as the sunset begins if you are settling for outdoor seating. Order their Gimlet, Cosmopolitan, Tom Collins, Orange Chaska, and pair it with Bhajiya Tokri or Basil Murgh Tikka.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Dirty Martini
Known for happening evenings, Dirty Martini is a cocktail lounge is super pleasant in the noons too. With sunlight streaming in and peppy music, the lunches here can be a sweet retreat. Three cheers to the impeccable service but what's better, you ask? The ambience, which is larger than life. It serves alcohol only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, so keep that in mind before your visit. FYI, the prices can pinch your pocket, so prepare to splurge.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Le Vantage Cafe Bar
Le Vantage resembles Mediterranean architecture, serves continental food and has become a mini Santorini in the city. Surrounded by natural greens, and full of earthy furniture and simple flooring, this cosy cafe-bar is accentuated by the blue doors. The open space on the outside has casual seating and is very nice to chill during the evenings. The bar upstairs is a closed space, with a bright French sign that reads “Tout Le Monde Est Bon”. When it comes to food and drinks, they have an extensive menu with dishes like Prawn Tempura, Minced Chicken Croquette, and Drunk Beer Steak.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Shake Stir Muddle
As laid back as Shake Stir Muddle is, it is the sort of place that makes you want to dress up and get out on a Friday night. They have a killer cocktail menu with drinks named after our favourite TV shows. You will find drinks named after 2 Broke Girls, How I Met Your Mother, Two And A Half Men, Homeland, and more. Plus, these go well with their tapas.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
