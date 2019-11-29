Head Out To These Bars For A Killer Party Before The Year Ends

Say hey to Hay — a bar in Begumpet that calls itself a friendly neighbourhood bar. Making way for plenty of conversations, you've got to go here with your squad for a whoopee group party. Spot a large bar counter as you step in and take in your surroundings — the entire place is done up in the hues of pink and purple. It has an 80s vibe going on which makes it very Instagram-worthy. Go here to try Toxic Thandai, which is basically coffee-infused vodka with Baileys and thandai, DIY cocktails.