Keep Your Skin Fresh & Hydrated With These Awesome Face Mask Sheets Out There
Skin Clinic Mask - Vita C
Innisfree is a Korean skincare brand and we swear by its goodness. This skin clinic mask comes with Vitamin C and if you want to lift your dull skin up, this sheet mask has to be your go-to.
Lavender & Argan Oil
DearPacker has a fine range of natural sheet masks that show instant results. This Lavender & Argan Oil one is our personal favourite as it doesn't only hydrate your skin but also brightens also.
Carrot Clear Skin Mask Sheet
We are certain you already everything about the goodness of carrot for your skin, and you can give your face the same benefits too. Grab these carrot mask sheets from Its Skin!
Sakura White Sheet Mask
Garnier has recently forayed into making sheet masks, and at INR 99 each mask, these are pretty amazing too. One next pick is this Sakura White Sheet Mask that adds a pinkish glow to your face. Isn't that something we'd all love?
The Rose of Versailles Antoinette Face Mask
This face mask goes after a popular anime character, and if you are the kind that doesn't shy away from experimenting with skincare products, this one is your bae. It has rosewater, grapefruit seed, royal jelly, and lot of other ingredients for your skin to bathe in royalty.
