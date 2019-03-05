These Unique Experiences In Hyderabad Are All You Need

Purani Haveli was the Nizam’s residence, during their reign, and it is close to the Chowmahalla Palace. It has now turned into a museum. Since it's a hidden gem, most people skip it on their visit to Hyderabad, making it less populated than Salar Jung Museum or Chowmahalla Palace. It has an astonishing collection of the many gifts given to the Nizam, and the ensembles of the royal family. Go here for an evening to indulge in some history, and on your way back enjoy the chicken kebabs and biryani in the streets nearby.

