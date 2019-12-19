Want To Get Your Clothes Dyed Or Embroidered On Budget? We Just Know Where

Ladies, do you like to get your clothes designed just as you like? And we know splurging is not the key always. So, if you are wondering where to get your kurtas or tops dyed, Sisira Fashion & Block Printing in Sainikpuri is your answer. Located right in front of The Coffee Cup, these aren't your usual tailors. They have gorgeous cotton sarees under INR 500, and dress materials under INR 1,000. But if you are looking for simple tops, there are plenty but you might have to check for the right size. For sarees and dresses, you can take a plain saree or dress to Sisira along with the desired design. Or you can choose from their catalogue of designs, and get whatever you like made. With expert tailors and embroidery artists, Sisira can pretty much come to your aid whenever you are looking for simple sarees. In fact, all their cotton sarees are elegant and when paired with well-designed blouses, they are sure to make a wicked outfit. So, we're saying...the next time you are looking for transforming a simple outfit or get one from the in-house store, get here.