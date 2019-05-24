Post Work Hangout Place Sorted? Drop By This Place To Have Amazing Sandwiches

Cafes

W Cafe By Wich Way

Secunderabad, Telangana
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

174, Sainikpuri 1st Main Road, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

W Cafe By Wich Way is a great place with a crazy ambience, this place is really good for lip smacking sandwiches of many varieties. The seating in this outlet, is actually creative and yes, with a really cool ambience to brighten up your Instagram. We ordered the spicy paneer club sandwich and brownie beauty for dessert, and believe me , it was worth the price ! Do visit this place for an amazing range of sandwiches, desserts, burgers and much more. 😋

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

