Your Shaadi OOTD Is Incomplete Without These Bags
Embroidered Solid Box Clutch
A box clutch is a must-have in every woman's wardrobe, and this embroidered box clutch is our favourite. For a reason. We can pair this with any outfit — whether it's a lehenga or a saree.
- Upwards: ₹ 799
Grey Gold Handcrafted Poly Silk Potli
If you are into potli bags, this handcrafted potli is a showstopper. Made from zari poly silk, this piece can be worn with any ethnic outfit. While it cannot carry much, you can pack your lipstick, phone, and other tiny things.
- Upwards: ₹ 4500
Women Multicoloured Printed Clutch
If you are up for unusual colours and love making a style statement, this printed clutch comes to your rescue. This printed clutch comes with minimal embellishments which is what we love about it.
- Upwards: ₹ 1200
Golden Strike Clutch
You cannot go wrong with this golden strike clutch. This handcrafted bag from Apt Accessory has an intricate embroidery situation going on. We cannot take our eyes off it, what about you?
- Upwards: ₹ 170
Cleopatra Collection: Mirror Mirror
Ozel Bir Sey is Hyderabad's homegrown brand and we truly love their collection. This bag from their Cleopatra collection is quite lovely and we love all the mirror work and pearls that the bag has.
- Upwards: ₹ 1500
