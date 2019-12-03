Your Shaadi OOTD Is Incomplete Without These Bags

The grand season of weddings is here, and if you're someone who loves wearing elaborate bags to match wedding outfits, you're in safe hands. We love that jazz and we've curated a list of bags that'll help you complete your wedding OOTD.

Embroidered Solid Box Clutch

A box clutch is a must-have in every woman's wardrobe, and this embroidered box clutch is our favourite. For a reason. We can pair this with any outfit — whether it's a lehenga or a saree. 

Grey Gold Handcrafted Poly Silk Potli

If you are into potli bags, this handcrafted potli is a showstopper. Made from zari poly silk, this piece can be worn with any ethnic outfit. While it cannot carry much, you can pack your lipstick, phone, and other tiny things.

Women Multicoloured Printed Clutch

If you are up for unusual colours and love making a style statement, this printed clutch comes to your rescue. This printed clutch comes with minimal embellishments which is what we love about it. 

Golden Strike Clutch

You cannot go wrong with this golden strike clutch. This handcrafted bag from Apt Accessory has an intricate embroidery situation going on. We cannot take our eyes off it, what about you?

Cleopatra Collection: Mirror Mirror

Ozel Bir Sey is Hyderabad's homegrown brand and we truly love their collection. This bag from their Cleopatra collection is quite lovely and we love all the mirror work and pearls that the bag has.

