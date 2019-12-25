Calling All Pet Parents: This Pawsome Event Will Make Your Pooches Jump With Joy

Wednesday - Pups & Kittens Day

Entry FREE

Wed - Wed | 16 Oct - 25 Dec, 2019

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Cafe De Loco

Address: 315, Near Gachibowli Flyover, Diamond hills, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

What's Happening

If you've ever wondered what can match a belly rub for your pets, this might be the answer. Cafe De Loco - a pawsome pet cafe is hosting Pups and Kittens Day every Wednesday, and pet parents, listen up. Tag along with your pet to this cafe and get 20 per cent off on your food. You can meet and interact with fellow pet lovers, and so can your pets. Not just that, if you're a new pet parent, you can get your doubts about pet parenting and training cleared here. Don't have a pet? No worries. You can still go there and play with furry angles. They foster pets for adoption and boarding, so you never know if you'd like to adopt one. 

How's The Venue

Head over to Cafe De Loco in Gachibowli. 

Price

