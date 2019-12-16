2020 is weeks away and what's a better way to welcome the New Year than having a feast with your dear ones? We this made with our picks, from fine dining to great Italian and Chinese. Make your reservations ASAP and have a memorable start with those who matter.
Head Down To These Places With Your Fam For A New Year's Feast
Ohm - Avasa Hotel
Want to have a luxurious New Year meal with your fam? Ohm in Hotel Avasa has to top your list, and we'll tell you why. With dishes like Butter Garlic Crab and Oven Yaki Lobster, you cannot ask for a better feast. They've got an alfresco seating with an open bar that's making Skinny cocktails and signature Asian cocktails with umami flavours. Go for W-tini (a wasabi-flavoured cocktail), Coconut Mojito, and a Watermelon Iced Tea. Got more space in your tum? We recommend splitting a Crème brûlée (that comes with black sesame seeds) and Dutch Chocolate Truffle (it will make you go OMG).
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
The Glass Onion
The Glass Onion — a restaurant by Fusion 9 is tucked inside Boulder Hills and it overlooks the boundless golf course and the humungous buildings behind it. Known for its mindblowing cocktails, if all you seek is great food and a decent wine collection for your New Year feast, this has to be your haunt. They've got Krsma, Tarapaca, Jacob's Creek, and all the usual suspects, but as they say, it's the view that matters and they've got a killer one.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Jewel Of Nizam
Overlooking green gardens stands a tall white structure that houses the Jewel of Nizam, a restaurant that sounds (and looks) like something straight out of a fairytale. Jewel of Nizam — The Minar — is a fine dining restaurant located in Golkonda Resort, Gandipet. Get a slice of authentic Nizami delicacies like Anokhi Kheer, Barkas Patthar Gosht, Kacchi Dum Biryani. Their wine collection includes Redvale, Torres Vina Sol, Riff Rosso Merlot Cabernet, and of course, Sula. It calls for a perfect dinner with amazing views, y'all.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Tuscany
Red terracotta tiles, Paulin Paris hand-painted murals, and traditional Italian flavors — if that's your jam then you must check out Tuscany. When we say traditional, we're talking about Tuscan Pecorino, San Daniel Parma Ham, Mascarpone from Sienna, and other such authentic ingredients that will take you on a journey to the Tuscan villas. Sounds exotic, doesn't it? You can also sip on delicately ages wine from their own wine library.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Haiku
Looking for some oriental delicacies? Then, hit up Haiku in Banjara Hills. Relish Thai, Japanese and other Asian cuisines in a single place and be enthralled by the variety. Start off with a helping of Tom Yum soup, and follow it up with the lip-smacking Indonesian Chilli Ban Mee noodles. We also recommend the Khao Soi, the Green Thai Curry with a tint of lemongrass and the Sticky Toffee Pudding. Along with the impressive food, the decor too will grab your attention. Patterned walls and subtle lighting make this place refreshing. Don’t forget to grab a glass of Boba Tea on your way out.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Tiger Lily Bistro
There are bistros, and then there's Tiger Lily Bistro. Camouflaged behind a white mesh-like wall installation, Tiger Lily opens up to a massive, bright, and roomy bistro. Say hello to the neon lights set-up (that fondly beckons all Instagram fanatics), ask for their specialty coffee, and get comfortable. This is one of those cafes you'd want to spend a lot of time at with your fam. Do try their Fried Burrata Salad, Silken Tofu Miso, and bowls.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
