Head Down To These Places With Your Fam For A New Year's Feast

Want to have a luxurious New Year meal with your fam? Ohm in Hotel Avasa has to top your list, and we'll tell you why. With dishes like Butter Garlic Crab and Oven Yaki Lobster, you cannot ask for a better feast. They've got an alfresco seating with an open bar that's making Skinny cocktails and signature Asian cocktails with umami flavours. Go for W-tini (a wasabi-flavoured cocktail), Coconut Mojito, and a Watermelon Iced Tea. Got more space in your tum? We recommend splitting a Crème brûlée (that comes with black sesame seeds) and Dutch Chocolate Truffle (it will make you go OMG).

