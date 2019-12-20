Don't Want To Party? Go Camp Under The Stars For New Year's Eve

Now that we've already written about the upcoming New Year parties in the city, this one's for all you non-party folks. Wilderness on New Year's Eve is a camping service that lets you be one with nature on the foothills of Aruku Valley near Vizag. Often regarded as 'Ooty of Andhra Pradesh', Araku Valley is a hill station, abundant with forests and coffee plantations. Waking up amidst the greens of this valley and exploring the slow (but beautiful) life of the natives in this area is an experience worth going for.

Planning this trip with your buddies? Wilderness on New Year's Eve can accommodate a group of 10 in 10 individual tents with single beds. You'll have the entire tents for yourself with essential amenities like toiletries. What more? You can throw a small party with drinks and food provided you get the supplies by yourself. And if you have a pupper you want to get along, that's perfectly fine too because this space is pet-friendly. Sounds good? This will set you back INR 2,598 per night but for the breathtaking views, it's all worth it.