Get This Delectable Amazing Buffet For As Low As ₹525

Palato's fusion buffet was such a pleasant surprise, nothing like our regular buffets with the same old clichéd dishes. If your palate is craving for something fresh and different, you have got to try this place. ❤️ The buffet offers you soups, some gorgeous salad options where you can try your hand at making your own salad, 6 vegetarian and 6 non-vegetarian starters, delicious slices of bread and dips, shawarma, pizzas, a hearty range of the main course and obviously an absolutely delectable dessert station!💞 Palato never fails to impress with their flavours and this experience was no different. I thoroughly enjoyed everything barring a few dishes. However, you can get a deal of 20% off by booking through Dineout and a 3+1 free option through Nearby that would make the effective price Rs 525 AI! How cool is that! So if you're looking for a venue for your next team party or family gathering, you already know where to head! 😁❤️