Of Cookies And Kulkuls: Bring Your Own Bags & Buy Christmas Goodies In West Marredpally

Christmas is a time of cheer and festivities and of course, gorging on lots and lots of sinful goodies. And YWCA of Secunderabad is fully prepared to cater to your most intense sweet-tooth cravings with an entire menu of Christmas themed cookies and kulkuls. It is a menu that is full of cutesy goodies to get you into in the holiday spirit and it consists of Guava Cheese (INR 300 for 500 gms), Rose Cookies (INR 115 for 200 gms), Sugar Kulkuls (INR 280 for 500 gms), Spicy Kulkuls (INR 300 for 500 gms) and Fine Muruku (INR 230 for 500 gms). The place surely has some good food items that you'll need to host a Christmas theme party.

PS. You need to bring your own bags. So before you make a visit, don't forget to take one. Also, you can call on 7207088976.

