This Brand Has A Thing For Accessories That Speak Of Drama, Memories And Expressions, And We Are Absolutely Falling For It!

Michelle Alexander accessories have been designed to fulfil all the ornamental dreams of a woman. The brand spins around accessories like rings, broches, necklaces, earrings and anklets for different types of personalities and expressions women hold. Whether it is a twirl in that cocktail dress or the confident formal suit, whether it is a geometrical design you love or the grandmother’s earrings you always wanted, whether it is the love for aquatic symbols or the love for flowers and twigs; Michelle Alexander serves us with a spirit accessory of our own.

Its products range from antique, delicate crystal, vintage, bohemian, gold-plated, rhinestone styles of Jewelries. These accessories are graceful, fuss-free and can amp up any occasion with just a simple touch. This ticks for all our accessory needs!

What’s even better is that Michelle Alexander does not shy away from giving a personal touch to all its products. They are designed specially for the free-spirited, bold, art-obsessed, casual, bohemian and wild side of you. There is an emotion, memory or feeling that is connected to all these stunning pieces and that touches us the most!

Anchor shaped earrings, cocktail earrings, crystal rings, long tassel earrings, crumbled gold studs, animal earrings- You name your choice and they have it all!