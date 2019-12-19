Planning For A Getaway, Book This Beautiful Resort ASAP!

This place is just 3 hours drive away from Kolkata. But we took a train from Howrah station till Bolpur and then hired a Toto till the resort. It was a pretty comfortable journey. I visited with my parents and we immediately fell in love with this place. This homestay is in the midst of greenery. The rooms are well decorated and kept absolutely spotless. This property is well kept. We loved the ambience and the peace that prevails here. surrounded by nature this place is close to what we call heaven. Loved the rooms so clean, hygiene and huge. Well lit and thoughtful, great use of sunlight. The food was excellent, I can't explain in words, the food took a major part of our heart away. The food is more than just delicious. The behaviour of every staff members made it worth every second that we have spent in Choupahari. This place is a perfect place to relax and unwind yours. This place will rejuvenate you .. the resort has all the needed amenities for your perfect stay. My parents and I had a great time at the resort. Would undoubtedly recommend.