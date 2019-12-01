Winters Call For Hot Chocolate And Artsy Cafe Is Offering Exactly What You Need!

It's winter time and we're sure you'd love a piping cup of hot chocolate! Won't you?

Well, if , like us, you just can't get enough of hot chocolate, then we have some thrilling news for you! Our favourite Artsy Cafe is running a Hot Chocolate Festival until January and you have to stop by. All their hot chocolate variations are plated and served with an accompaniment.

There's Peppermint Hot Chocolate with Rocky Road Bar (minty milky hot chocolate; with a crunchy salty chocolate bar with a hint of orange), Aztec Spiced Hot Chocolate served with a ginger and nutmeg cookie, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate served with a fudgy and chocolate-y brownie with a hint of sea salt, Lemongrass White Chocolate with a Lemon Dark Chocolate Truffle and also lactose-free Coconut Milk Dark Chocolate with a Coconut Chocolate Truffle for all you vegans and lactose-intolerant peeps.

It'll set you back by INR 215 to INR 245 plus taxes.