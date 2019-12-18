Relish The Best Of Asian Street Food At This Festival At The Orient

Calling all Asian food lovers! The Orient is hosting an Asian Street Grill Festival at its outlets in the City Centre malls in Rajarhat and Salt Lake and you must go if you can't get enough of Asian food. Come on, there's nothing like street food, right? It's the best way to experience a city like a local. This festival's menu covers the food culture of Mongolia, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Java, Singapore and the Philippines. Every dish here is served with grilled French beans, broccoli, carrot, sweet potato and a Mongolian bowl of soft noodle.

Gorge on a wide selection of fishes, lobsters, squids and chicken prepared in different ways using different sauces like soya sauce garlic, fiery lemongrass & spicy chilli pepper sauce, sweet and sour, Hong Kong Soy, Thai-style turmeric and coconut milk among others. Vegetarians can opt for corn, tofu and mushroom dishes.