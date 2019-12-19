Make The Most Of Your Saturdays With Workout, Brunch And More At Bakstage Fitness Club

Health is the most important thing when it comes to lifestyle but when was the last time when you actually were regular with your fitness routine? If you're still looking for an answer then the perfect solution will be the Bakstage Fitness Club. Perfect for for people with their hands full during the week, this club is organising regular classes on Saturdays.

Ditch heavy machinery and staunching diet as these guys will take you to a realist lifestyle experience with effective workout. Reinvent ourselves with fun moves at their space where you get to ditch heavy machines to put your strength into test.

To amp-up for workout session celeb-fitness experts Anwar Wahhab and Sumana Dutta Burman will be there to attend you even post session for advice.Taking the new-age fitness a notch higher they class will be followed by a healthy brunch and morning socialising. Their gluten-free apple cider beer fits perfect for post workout along side their healthy brunch menu, curated from fresh local produce.