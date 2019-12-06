Momo Mia! Let Your Love For Momos Take You To These 8 Places In The City

Tucked in a narrow, dingy lane near Elgin Road, Tibetan delight boasts of a rather loyal clientele who keep coming back for their momos and thukpa. So unassuming is this place that if you’re new to the city, you will have great difficulty in finding it. When we say their variety of momos is endless, believe us. Choose from steamed, deep-fried or pan-fried momos (tossed in a fiery red Schezwan sauce) with chicken, pork or vegetable stuffing. You must try their chicken kothey momos (steamed on one side and fried on the other). There are a lot of Chinese dishes on the menu too, but the momos, with their glossy, soft casing and deliciously seasoned stuffing are the biggest crowdpuller.