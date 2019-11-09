Biryani Lovers, Here’s The Ultimate List Of The Most Favourite Biryani Joints In Town

The first thing which comes to mind when talking about Nizam’s is its perfect kathi-rolls, but they also serve biryani platters to die for. Famous for their beef biryani, Nearly everyone who passes Nizam's is drawn in to the place simply because of the aroma, even though the place has no real ambience to speak of. Although you will hardly ever see this place running empty yet it takes only a maximum of 5-10 minutes for your plate of Biryani to arrive. With chicken, mutton and egg options within INR 220, you can explore every kind of Kolkata biryani this place has to offer.