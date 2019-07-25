This Homegrown Brand Infuses Shantiniketan Art On Clothes, Purses & Even Notebooks

Brainchild of Calcutta University history students Payel Sen and Abhick Sarkar, Udichi stocks a range of embroidered apparel, artsy home décor, notebooks and photo frames, all handcrafted and synonymous to Bengal's culture.

To rekindle your love for the six yards, we recommend taking a look at their cotton saris hand-painted with tribal art, village scenes and floral motifs. Our favourite has to be a Kerala cotton sari imprinted with Bangla letters from Tagore's Sahaj Path. Available in varying shades, pair the drapes with a kantha stitch blouse, add some silver jewellery and you're good to go (and turn eyeballs for sure). Saris and kurtis range between INR 250 and INR 1900.

If you're a hoarder of quirky stationery, check out their handmade notebooks embroidered with kantha stitch. Move over designer leather purses. Take a look at their handcrafted purses, decorated with a combination of kalamkari and kantha stitch. The purses and notebooks are priced at INR 200.

They also stock innovative miniature photo frames designed with colourful handmade paper and applique work. We also came across home decor items made from discarded materials, which are super unique and easy on the pocket. These start at INR 180.