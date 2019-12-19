Get Brunch-Ready With Minimal Chic Designer Kurtis From This Label

Ruh store, located in New Alipore, is all about the comfort of ethnic wear with a minimal yet trendy touch. While brunch outfits are a thing now and considering that it's ideally a relaxing time for anyone to enjoy their meal over a light chatting session, kurtis from this label is a perfect fit.



The collection ranges from elegant festive wear to light-weight casuals. Their kurtas and tunics in khadi, shibori, chanderi and tassar stand out really well. Find a diverse range of subtle colours with accents of embroidery, block prints and clamp dying techniques. We loved their range of free flowing asymmetrical kurtas in pin-tuck to denim fabric.

Any kurtas here can be paired with culottes, straight pants, churidars and even cotton dhoti pants available under one hood. To complete the look, we recommend throwing on a scarf or a dupatta and you'll be all set for brunch.

Prices start at INR 2,000 to INR 3,000 here.