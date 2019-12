Chai Break has made provisions for board games for the guests at their Allenby Road outlet in Bhowanipore. Are you a person who likes to fight it out with your friends when it comes to Catan or Splendor? The gaming events is Chai Break's attempt to provide a non-digital engagement platform to its guests. The people in the cafe will take the trouble of explaining the gameplay to the guests in the most fun way so that you don't have to worry about lengthy rule books.