Make Your Winter Worthwhile With Chowman's Christmas And New Year Menu

Christmas is that time of the year when the City of Joy turns into an enormous festival ground. You can see a sea of red and white caps strolling on the streets of Calcutta. And then there is New Year's following closely on its heels. This eventful month cannot be complete without food that stimulates our epicurean senses, and Chowman is the perfect place for that.

At a time when Chinese has become identifiable with chicken noodles and chilli chicken, Chowman stepped into the food scene of Kolkata and till today we are rejoicing. With multiple outlets across the city, Chowman serves Chinese, seafood, Cantonese, Thai and Asian cuisines. What better way to start off winter than a soup? Order their Wine and Crab Meat Soup if you are can drink soup irrespective of any season. But this one's the ideal dish for winters.

The menu has been curated keeping in mind how people of Kolkata love to eat during the colder winter months. Roasted Duck, a Christmas special, is an instant hit with the crowd. And customers swear by Chowman's duck. But if duck doesn't charm you, prawns surely will. Try their Pepper Garlic Prawns and Chilli Mountain Lobster for a table full of seafood. And Chowman's seafood is a definite suggestion from us.

Meat lovers can indulge in the Fried Chilli Pork, Honey Glazed Ribs and Five Spice Lamb. The ribs have the perfect amount of honey, which makes the sweetness absolutely to the point.