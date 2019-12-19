Stay At The The Cossimbazar Rajbari In Murshidabad Amidst Raj-Era Memorablia

The Cossimbazar Palace was built when Murshidabad was the capital of the nawabs of Bengal and the town was a flourishing port. A few of the rooms have been converted into guest rooms and some have been made into a kind of walk-through museum with everything from antique furniture to animal trophies. Check out the Central Ballroom with its paintings, chandeliers, mirrors and Victorian-era furniture and a hall with five huge arches (it used to be the court room). The bedroom has an old four-poster bed and one of those old-fashioned dressing tables.

Check out the hand-pulled fan which had to be manually operated with a rope by someone designated as the ‘punkah-puller’. The dining rooms has a 20-feet dining table. The palace also comes with a garden and tennis courts. You must pick up some sarees and clothes made of the famous Murshidabad silk (the palace has an outlet).

Book a stay here and immerse yourself in another era and explore the historic city of Murshidabad. Cossimbazar has a railway station or you can take a train to Baharampur Court station from Kolkata and take a local vehicle to the palace. You need special permission (and a fee) to visit the palace.