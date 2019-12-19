Head To This Shop To Give A Royal Touch To Your Room Floors

Tucked away on the lane adjacent to Hindustan Dhaba, we had to snake our way through the narrow entrance of the shop. Upon entering we were really taken aback by its polished interiors and rich collection of designer surfaces. If you've bought a new house and planning to add a posh feel to it, we recommend taking a break from cliched marble flooring and opt for laminated or wooden surfaces. Spread across a massive cover area, the store houses all kinds of designer surfaces- laminated, wooden, stone crete and brick. Neatly showcased in slab forms, these are available in varied colours and designs- chequered, monotone, abstract patterns to even 3D prints. All the designs can be used on your lawns and walls as well, we especially loved the grass flooring designs.

They also store tipwood furniture, procured from Gujarat, which are extremely durable and also termite resistant. The flooring are available from INR100-250 per sqft and go up to INR 700, depending on the designs and materials. The tipwood materiel is available for INR 100-885 per running feet.



