Flaunt Celeb-Inspired Lehengas & Chiffon Sarees From This Gariahat Store For Just INR 1,800

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, hic! Sabyasachi, hic! Manish Malhotra, hic! If like us you're getting hiccups by merely uttering the names of these big-shot designers, then... do nothing, sip a glass of water, smile and read this recommendation.

Gariahat, the one-stop shopping destination for all things fancy, has come up with another new store named Falak. Perched adjacent to Mouchak and Whistling Kettle in Golpark, this quaint store stocks stunning bespoke lehengas and sarees, starting as low as INR 1,800 (did we stop those hiccups?). Run by Munmun Dasgupta, this one-month-old store aims to cater to the fashion needs of college students, suffering from budget constraints.

Stacked neatly in rows, we were pretty impressed by their collection of lehengas and Indo-western skirts. In short these were sasta, sundar and tikao! Go traditional with a maroon brocade lehenga or sport an Indo-western look with their embroidered skirts. Sporting similar floral embellishments, these lehenga skirts are available in various monotone colours and look perfect when paired with crop tops (a sneak peak of the kamariya will do no harm!)

Next, we spotted their sarees, a mix of silk, crepe, georgette, net, chiffon and handloom. The chiffon ones remind us of Sridevi's Chandni days. Pair them with a half sleeved deep cut blouse and your Rishi Kapoor will come running to you! (just joking, this isn't an AXE perfume!). They also stock salwar suits and kurtis, perfect for regular and occasion wear. Our pick would be a brown cotton kurti paired with a yellow bell sleeved cape.

Prices start at INR 700 and go up to INR 5,000.