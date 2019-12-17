#GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week!

img-gallery-featured

Running out of plans? Fret not, we are here to help. Check out our weekly guide and don't forget to thank us later!

Shop For Your Kids From Toffyhouse

Say hello to Toffyhouse - a kidswear store that recently opened doors inside Forum Courtyard Mall. The store stocks all kinds of apparel for kids that you can imagine except formals. Shirts, t-shirts, dungarees, frocks, skirts, pants, night suit sets, jackets, jeans, track pants, shorts - phew! The list is endless and available in all kinds of colours and designs for kids between 0-4 years of age!

Clothing Stores

Toffyhouse

Forum Courtyard Mall, 10/3, Elgin Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

image-map-default

Grab Christmas Meals

Christmas means gorging on delish food and desserts. Bars and restaurants across the city are hosting special Christmas brunches and lunches and special menus and parties and you can't miss it! Head over to The Stadel, Pour House, The Parking Lot, The Daily and The Brewhive among others for a kickass time (and meal, of course!) with your tribe.

Cafes

The Daily

4.3

5, Near Maharaja Tea Stall, Satyen Dutta Road, Kalighat, Kolkata

image-map-default

Check Our Guide To All Things Christmas

Looking to buy Christmas trees, decor and gifts? Then, we suggest you hit up New Market and Free School Street for trees, stars, bells, baubels and tinsels of all kinds. Stock up on all those cakes, pies and other seasonal treats. You can also check out Sasha and Aranya for decorations. Also, check out Good Companions for cushion covers, tea napkins, Christmas towel sets and more.

Home Décor Stores

The Good Companions

4.7

13-C, Russel Street, Park Street Area, Kolkata

image-map-default

Register For This Coffee Brewing Workshop

This one is for all you caffeine addicts out there! If you eat, drink, sleep, dream and think coffee, then this workshop is definitely for you. Bengaluru-based Kaapi Machines , a retailer of coffee machines and accessories, is conducting a coffee-making workshop at Roastery Coffee House on Saturday, December 21 and you must register for it. Learn how to make café-like-coffee at home using home utensils. 

Cafes

Roastery Coffee House

4.6

Calcutta South India Club, Ground Floor, 70-B, Suniti Chatterjee Sarani Road, Gariahat, Kolkata

image-map-default

Go For A Picnic With Your Gang

Winters call for picnics with family and friends. So, we thought we'd make it easier for you by making you a list of the best picnic spots in the city. There are loads of farms and bagan baris in the city where you're definitely going to have a gala time. Neeldeep Garden, Bisram Bagan Bari, Unique Picnic Garden, Roadend Farmhouse and Picnic Obsessed are just a few of them among others where you can head to with your gang.

Parks

Neeldeep Garden

4.1

Radhaballabhpur, Baruipur Amtala Road, South 24 Parganas, Sonarpur, Kolkata

image-map-default