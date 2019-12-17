GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week!

Winters call for picnics with family and friends. So, we thought we'd make it easier for you by making you a list of the best picnic spots in the city. There are loads of farms and bagan baris in the city where you're definitely going to have a gala time. Neeldeep Garden, Bisram Bagan Bari, Unique Picnic Garden, Roadend Farmhouse and Picnic Obsessed are just a few of them among others where you can head to with your gang.