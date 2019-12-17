Running out of plans? Fret not, we are here to help. Check out our weekly guide and don't forget to thank us later!
#GoHereDoThis: Top 5 Things You Should Do This Week!
Shop For Your Kids From Toffyhouse
Say hello to Toffyhouse - a kidswear store that recently opened doors inside Forum Courtyard Mall. The store stocks all kinds of apparel for kids that you can imagine except formals. Shirts, t-shirts, dungarees, frocks, skirts, pants, night suit sets, jackets, jeans, track pants, shorts - phew! The list is endless and available in all kinds of colours and designs for kids between 0-4 years of age!
- Upwards: ₹ 450
Grab Christmas Meals
Christmas means gorging on delish food and desserts. Bars and restaurants across the city are hosting special Christmas brunches and lunches and special menus and parties and you can't miss it! Head over to The Stadel, Pour House, The Parking Lot, The Daily and The Brewhive among others for a kickass time (and meal, of course!) with your tribe.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Check Our Guide To All Things Christmas
Looking to buy Christmas trees, decor and gifts? Then, we suggest you hit up New Market and Free School Street for trees, stars, bells, baubels and tinsels of all kinds. Stock up on all those cakes, pies and other seasonal treats. You can also check out Sasha and Aranya for decorations. Also, check out Good Companions for cushion covers, tea napkins, Christmas towel sets and more.
Register For This Coffee Brewing Workshop
This one is for all you caffeine addicts out there! If you eat, drink, sleep, dream and think coffee, then this workshop is definitely for you. Bengaluru-based Kaapi Machines , a retailer of coffee machines and accessories, is conducting a coffee-making workshop at Roastery Coffee House on Saturday, December 21 and you must register for it. Learn how to make café-like-coffee at home using home utensils.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Go For A Picnic With Your Gang
Winters call for picnics with family and friends. So, we thought we'd make it easier for you by making you a list of the best picnic spots in the city. There are loads of farms and bagan baris in the city where you're definitely going to have a gala time. Neeldeep Garden, Bisram Bagan Bari, Unique Picnic Garden, Roadend Farmhouse and Picnic Obsessed are just a few of them among others where you can head to with your gang.
