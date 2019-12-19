Rekindle Your Love For The Loom With This Brand's Hand-Spun Sarees

Calling out all handloom saree connoisseurs. Check out the online page of Brij Bari for everything local and hand-spun. Run by sisters Swati and Aanchal Mittal, this one-and-a-half-month-old brand specialises in saris woven in soft fine-quality mul mul and hand block printed by local artisans.

From shades in pink and white to polka-dotted ones their collection is not only soothing to the eyes but we believe is equally comforting to wear. Some even have colourful pompoms attached to the pallu, thus amping up the look of the saree by several notches.

The brand believes in giving a platform to local artisans so all their saris are end-products of some of the talented master weavers. There's also blouse pieces attached separately with the sarees. These are in contrast designs and match up the drape. Their collection is priced between INR 2,500 to INR 4,250.