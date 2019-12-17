Christmas is almost here, one of the staples are Christmas cakes. Here is a list of places in Kolkata where you can kick-start your festive food (read cake!) shopping from.
Iconic Bakeries You Need To Buy Christmas Cakes From
Nahoum & Sons
Nahoum’s and Christmas in Kolkata are synonymous. Even though over the years the quality of the cakes may have ‘changed’ considerably, you still need to pick up a pound and take a bite of nostalgia.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Saldanha Bakery
Three-generation old Saldanhas, run by a Goan family out of their own home, is currently the place to pick up your plum and fruit cakes from. Rich, indulgent, laden with nuts and dried fruit, not overly sweet, these freshly baked cakes make for the perfect dessert for dinner on Christmas.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Flurys
Another age-old classic of Kolkata, Flurys (particularly the original one on Park Street) is where you’ll find hundreds of fellow Kolkatans hunting for their share of Christmas cake. The cakes are mixed well in advance (over a month) and the flavours are allowed to build. The cakes also last up to a year (in fact they taste better the longer you leave them). Grab your fruity, nutty (and boozy) pound.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Lalit Great Eastern
Your Christmas Yuletide nostalgia is back again with the traditional favourites: fruit cakes, plum cakes, plum pudding and stolen bread. To keep the festivities exciting, they also have Christmas-themed star cookies, cup cakes, muffins and special rainbow cake.
- Upwards: ₹ 10000
New Market Bakeries
Not just Nahoums, New Market’s little lanes are storehouses of freshly-baked cakes. Head to Mullick Confectioners (run by SK Jehangir Rahman) and Imperial Bakers & Confectioners — both bakeries have been around for generations, using age-old recipes and churning out affordable traditional Christmas cakes. Don’t be deceived by their appearances, these cakes are classics.
