Iconic Bakeries You Need To Buy Christmas Cakes From

Another age-old classic of Kolkata, Flurys (particularly the original one on Park Street) is where you’ll find hundreds of fellow Kolkatans hunting for their share of Christmas cake. The cakes are mixed well in advance (over a month) and the flavours are allowed to build. The cakes also last up to a year (in fact they taste better the longer you leave them). Grab your fruity, nutty (and boozy) pound.

