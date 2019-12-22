It's The Fifth Edition Of India Story And You Can't Give It A Miss!

The India Story 2019 edition is here. It's the fifth year of the carnival and the theme this year is Conjunction — an idea of connecting generations through meaningful objects and practices. The three-day gala event will showcase a curation of fashion, lifestyle and musical performances. As a part of the fifth year, acclaimed artists such as Sushanta Pal, Narayan Sinha, Bobo, Kassa and Scarlet Splendour will come together under one umbrella. Listen to soulful music by Folk Mantra, When Chai Met Toast and The Yellow Diary among others.