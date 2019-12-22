Seafood & Wine Festival, Mainland China

If you are craving for some mouthwatering marine delicacies then go ahead and indulge in some good food this winter in Mainland China. This is a big shout out for gastronomes who love the giant lobsters, creamy Bombay duck, silky crab meat, chewy squid and fleshy pomfret. Sampled a sumptuous spread at their Ballygunge outlet. The boneless crumb fried Bombay duck accompanied with grilled minced fish in fresh coconut and zesty lime was a sumptuous start. Moving ahead our taste buds were tantalized by the crispy crab claw served with Sambal Sauce and soothes by lemongrass flavoured prawn spiced coconut broth. The strong notes of lemongrass make it an irresistible bite. Also loved the chunks of lobster in teriyaki sauce and pomfret in miso chilli sauce. Seafood and Wine Festival is taking place in Mainland China. Pro Tip: Must try Bombay Duck with Sriracha, Fish Cakes with Lime & Coconut, Crabmeat and Prawns in Roasted Garlic, Lobster with Teriyaki Sauce, Crab Claw with Sambal Sauce, and Pomfret in Miso Chilli Sauce.