Khadi Is The New Cool And These Brands Are Giving It A Unique Twist

11.11 is khadi perfection. Although this luxury brand (founded in Delhi and retailing worldwide) has its roots firmly grounded in khadi, yet its designs and ‘never-ending quest for mastery’ know no bounds. If you love earthy hues, then the label’s palette of browns, pale yellows and vibrant blues will really appeal to you. 11.11’s use of khadi also hopes to bridge the gap between farmers and weavers, and vegetable dyeing and block printing traditions, while revolutionising the way khadi is perceived.





