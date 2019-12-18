Behala

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Behala

Casual Dining
image - Koshe Kosha
Casual Dining

Koshe Kosha

Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Behala
Casual Dining
image - Chowman
Casual Dining

Chowman

Get Your Duck Cravings Sorted With Chowman's Duck Festival
Behala
Casual Dining
image - Hatari Restaurant
Casual Dining

Hatari Restaurant

Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Behala
Bakeries
image - Shuktara Cakes
Bakeries

Shuktara Cakes

Try These Authentic French Madeleines And Financiers At This Bakery
Behala
Casual Dining
image - Benjamin Bangalee
Casual Dining

Benjamin Bangalee

Treat Yo' Self To Some Authentic & Homely Bengali Delicacies At Behala's Benjamin Bangalee
Behala
Casual Dining
image - Tasty Bites - Hotel Sea Castle
Casual Dining

Tasty Bites - Hotel Sea Castle

Enjoy Delicious Food At Tasty Bites In Behala!
Delivery Services
image - Dubbawala
Delivery Services

Dubbawala

Craving For Authentic Bengali Food In Office? Call Dubbawala Now!
Thakurpukur
Casual Dining
image - The Love Room
Casual Dining

The Love Room

For A Paw-fect Time, Head To Kolkata’s First And Only Pet Café
Tollygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Fries Before Guys
Fast Food Restaurants

Fries Before Guys

We’re Stoked Because There's A New Fries Joint In Town
New Alipore
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - The Shake Factory
Juice & Milkshake Shops

The Shake Factory

Love Nutella In Everything? You Wouldn't Want To Miss Thick & Creamy Milkshakes By The Shake Factory
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Subway
Fast Food Restaurants

Subway

Planning To Munch On The Go? The Subway In New Alipore Can Help You!
New Alipore
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
New Alipore
Cafes
image - American Cave
Cafes

American Cave

We Found An All-American Diner Where You Can Lunch For INR 375
New Alipore
Dessert Parlours
image - Mama Mia!
Dessert Parlours

Mama Mia!

Beat The Heat & Keep Your Cool With The Fresh New Sorbets At This Parlour
New Alipore
Bakeries
image - Cocoa Bakery
Bakeries

Cocoa Bakery

This Cosy Bakery In New Alipore Is Winning Hearts
New Alipore
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop
Fast Food Restaurants

Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop

This Khirki (Window) Is Your Exit To Street Food Paradise
Alipore
Bakeries
image - Aao Ji Khao Ji
Bakeries

Aao Ji Khao Ji

This Eatery Has A Live Bakery And Even "Bakes" Tandoori Chicken. REALLY!
Tollygunge
Cafes
image - The Chaiwala
Cafes

The Chaiwala

Chat, Chai & More: The Chaiwala Is The Perfect Adda To Chill With Your Friends
Tollygunge
Cafes
image - Tolly Date Cafe
Cafes

Tolly Date Cafe

Plan A Date At This Cute Little Cafe In Tollygunge
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Noodle Story
Fast Food Restaurants

The Noodle Story

Dash To This Kiosk On Prince Anwar Shah Road For Tasty Quick Bites & More
Tollygunge
Cafes
image - Cafe Toto
Cafes

Cafe Toto

Burgers, Crepes, Hummus: This Cosy Cafe In Chetla Serves The Best European Food
Chetla
Casual Dining
image - Sea-Estta Inn
Casual Dining

Sea-Estta Inn

Sand, Sea & Seafood : This Eatery Is Our City's New Private Beach
Tollygunge
Cafes
image - Cafe HQ
Cafes

Cafe HQ

Justice Is Served: This Superhero Themed Cafe In Rabindra Sarobar Is A Crowd Favourite
Kalighat
Casual Dining
image - Quantum - Modern Indian Bistro
Casual Dining

Quantum - Modern Indian Bistro

Head To This Restaurant In Alipore For Good Food & A Quiet Ambience
Alipore
Bakeries
image - Bonn Tonn Bakery
Bakeries

Bonn Tonn Bakery

Birthday Or Baby Shower, Bonn Tonn Will Keep It Cute & Customised On Point
Alipore
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Behala?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE