Behala
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Behala
Cafes
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Sweet Shops
Koshe Kosha
Chitol Muitha, Chingri Malaikari Or Kasundi Chicken: This Eatery Serves Quintessential Bengali Faves
Behala
Chowman
Get Your Duck Cravings Sorted With Chowman's Duck Festival
Behala
Hatari Restaurant
Oldie But Goodie: Go To This Legendary Restaurant For A Taste Of 60s Kolkata
Behala
Shuktara Cakes
Try These Authentic French Madeleines And Financiers At This Bakery
Behala
Benjamin Bangalee
Treat Yo' Self To Some Authentic & Homely Bengali Delicacies At Behala's Benjamin Bangalee
Behala
Tasty Bites - Hotel Sea Castle
Enjoy Delicious Food At Tasty Bites In Behala!
Dubbawala
Craving For Authentic Bengali Food In Office? Call Dubbawala Now!
Thakurpukur
The Love Room
For A Paw-fect Time, Head To Kolkata’s First And Only Pet Café
Tollygunge
Fries Before Guys
We’re Stoked Because There's A New Fries Joint In Town
New Alipore
The Shake Factory
Love Nutella In Everything? You Wouldn't Want To Miss Thick & Creamy Milkshakes By The Shake Factory
New Alipore
Subway
Planning To Munch On The Go? The Subway In New Alipore Can Help You!
New Alipore
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
New Alipore
American Cave
We Found An All-American Diner Where You Can Lunch For INR 375
New Alipore
Mama Mia!
Beat The Heat & Keep Your Cool With The Fresh New Sorbets At This Parlour
New Alipore
Cocoa Bakery
This Cosy Bakery In New Alipore Is Winning Hearts
New Alipore
Khirki Shri Hari Jalpan Shop
This Khirki (Window) Is Your Exit To Street Food Paradise
Alipore
Aao Ji Khao Ji
This Eatery Has A Live Bakery And Even "Bakes" Tandoori Chicken. REALLY!
Tollygunge
The Chaiwala
Chat, Chai & More: The Chaiwala Is The Perfect Adda To Chill With Your Friends
Tollygunge
Tolly Date Cafe
Plan A Date At This Cute Little Cafe In Tollygunge
The Noodle Story
Dash To This Kiosk On Prince Anwar Shah Road For Tasty Quick Bites & More
Tollygunge
Cafe Toto
Burgers, Crepes, Hummus: This Cosy Cafe In Chetla Serves The Best European Food
Chetla
Sea-Estta Inn
Sand, Sea & Seafood : This Eatery Is Our City's New Private Beach
Tollygunge
Cafe HQ
Justice Is Served: This Superhero Themed Cafe In Rabindra Sarobar Is A Crowd Favourite
Kalighat
Quantum - Modern Indian Bistro
Head To This Restaurant In Alipore For Good Food & A Quiet Ambience
Alipore
Bonn Tonn Bakery
Birthday Or Baby Shower, Bonn Tonn Will Keep It Cute & Customised On Point
Alipore
