Belgachia
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Belgachia
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Boutiques
Accessories
Religious Establishments
Sweet Shops
Fabric Stores
Bakeries
Homestays
Homestays
Calcutta Bungalow
This 1926 Building Is Now The Best B&B In Kolkata
Shyambazar
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Orna House
Banarasi Silk To Bandhani Work: Orna House Has All Kinds Of Dupattas
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Ben Fish
If Your Heart Calls For Fries, Then This Place Is Worth A Try
Shyambazar
Cafes
Cafes
Coffee O Kobita
This North Kolkata Cafe Has A Feluda Theme & Lets You Put Up Your Work On Their Walls
Shyambazar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Bhojohori Manna
Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Shyambazar
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Ajanta Footcare
This Shoe Store Has Been A Childhood Favourite For Almost Every Bengali Kid
Shyambazar
Other
Other
Chitpur
Pick Up Unique Wooden Sondesh Moulds From These Old Kolkata Shops
Kolkata
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Wrappersnapper
Gifting Just Got Better With This Brand's Curated Handmade Hampers
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Samrat
Get Everything For Your Next DIY Project From This Hatibagan Store
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Arsalan
5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Wow! Momo
Moving Beyond Kiosks, Wow! Momo's New Cafe Will Leave You Spellbound With Its View & Food
Hati Bagan
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Silk House
Visited This Legendary Saree House Yet? Find All Kinds To Get Going For Any Occasion
Hati Bagan
Other
Other
Galiff Street
Green In The City: Pick Up Cacti And Other Succulents At This Old Market
Bagh Bazar
Cafes
Cafes
Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe
Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe Is North Kol's New Age Paarar Dokan With A Twist
Dum Dum Cant
Accessories
Accessories
Folk
You Must Check This City-Based Brand For Affordable, Innovative Bags & Accessories
Bidhan Nagar
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Urban Masala
Pocket Friendly Veg Restaurant In Lake Town!
Lake Town
Salons
Salons
PonyUp Salon
It's Time To pamper Yourself At PonyUp Salon
Lake Town
Movie Theatres
Movie Theatres
Star Theatre
Your Next Movie Should Be At This 1883 Cinema Hall In North Kolkata
Cafes
Cafes
The London Nail Art & Cafe
Girls, You Definitely Need To Check Out This Nail Art Cafe!
Lake Town
Community Groups
Community Groups
Busy Bee Academy
Looking For A Way To Keep Your Young Ones Occupied And Away From Their Phones? Check Out Busy Bee
Salt Lake
