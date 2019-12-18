Belgachia

Homestays
image - Calcutta Bungalow
Homestays

Calcutta Bungalow

This 1926 Building Is Now The Best B&B In Kolkata
Shyambazar
Clothing Stores
image - Orna House
Clothing Stores

Orna House

Banarasi Silk To Bandhani Work: Orna House Has All Kinds Of Dupattas
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Ben Fish
Fast Food Restaurants

Ben Fish

If Your Heart Calls For Fries, Then This Place Is Worth A Try
Shyambazar
Cafes
image - Coffee O Kobita
Cafes

Coffee O Kobita

This North Kolkata Cafe Has A Feluda Theme & Lets You Put Up Your Work On Their Walls
Shyambazar
Casual Dining
image - Bhojohori Manna
Casual Dining

Bhojohori Manna

Pora Bhetki To Kandahari Kebabs: Bhojohori Manna's New Outlets In Old Kolkata Are Bhuri Bhoj Goals
Shyambazar
Shoe Stores
image - Ajanta Footcare
Shoe Stores

Ajanta Footcare

This Shoe Store Has Been A Childhood Favourite For Almost Every Bengali Kid
Shyambazar
Other
image - Chitpur
Other

Chitpur

Pick Up Unique Wooden Sondesh Moulds From These Old Kolkata Shops
Kolkata
Gift Shops
image - Wrappersnapper
Gift Shops

Wrappersnapper

Gifting Just Got Better With This Brand's Curated Handmade Hampers
Stationery Stores
image - Samrat
Stationery Stores

Samrat

Get Everything For Your Next DIY Project From This Hatibagan Store
Hati Bagan
Casual Dining
image - Arsalan
Casual Dining

Arsalan

5 Things To Try At Kolkata’s Iconic Arsalan That Aren’t Biryani
Hati Bagan
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wow! Momo
Fast Food Restaurants

Wow! Momo

Moving Beyond Kiosks, Wow! Momo's New Cafe Will Leave You Spellbound With Its View & Food
Hati Bagan
Clothing Stores
image - Silk House
Clothing Stores

Silk House

Visited This Legendary Saree House Yet? Find All Kinds To Get Going For Any Occasion
Hati Bagan
Other
image - Galiff Street
Other

Galiff Street

Green In The City: Pick Up Cacti And Other Succulents At This Old Market
Bagh Bazar
Cafes
image - Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe
Cafes

Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe

Aamar Kolkata Sobar Cafe Is North Kol's New Age Paarar Dokan With A Twist
Dum Dum Cant
Accessories
image - Folk
Accessories

Folk

You Must Check This City-Based Brand For Affordable, Innovative Bags & Accessories
Bidhan Nagar
Casual Dining
image - Urban Masala
Casual Dining

Urban Masala

Pocket Friendly Veg Restaurant In Lake Town!
Lake Town
Salons
image - PonyUp Salon
Salons

PonyUp Salon

It's Time To pamper Yourself At PonyUp Salon
Lake Town
Movie Theatres
image - Star Theatre
Movie Theatres

Star Theatre

Your Next Movie Should Be At This 1883 Cinema Hall In North Kolkata
Cafes
image - The London Nail Art & Cafe
Cafes

The London Nail Art & Cafe

Girls, You Definitely Need To Check Out This Nail Art Cafe!
Lake Town
Community Groups
image - Busy Bee Academy
Community Groups

Busy Bee Academy

Looking For A Way To Keep Your Young Ones Occupied And Away From Their Phones? Check Out Busy Bee
Salt Lake
